Popular YouTuber and podcast host Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, shared a harrowing experience of nearly drowning while swimming in the open sea in Goa. In an Instagram post on Christmas, Ranveer revealed that he and his girlfriend were swept away by a strong underwater current on December 24. Struggling for over five minutes, Ranveer started losing consciousness and called for help. Fortunately, an IPS officer and his IRS wife, who were swimming nearby with their family, came to their rescue. Describing the incident, he wrote, “A casual dip turned into a struggle to stay afloat. I swallowed a lot of water and started fading away.” He expressed gratitude to his rescuers and reflected on feeling protected by God during the ordeal. Ranveer, who has kept his girlfriend’s identity private, concluded his post by wishing his followers a Merry Christmas and sharing photos of the experience. ‘I Love You…Ranveer Allahbadia’: Influencer Dr Rohini Arju Dresses Up as Bride, Confesses Love for ‘BeerBiceps’ YouTuber (Watch Video).

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Rescued from Near-Drowning Incident in Goa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Allahbadia (@beerbiceps)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)