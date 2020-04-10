100 Days of COVID-19 in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Shares Details of State’s Fight in Combating Coronavirus, 2 Dead, 97 Recovered So Far

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kochi, April 10: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday shared details of 100 days of the state's fight in combating the deadly coronavirus. April 10 marks the 100th day since the first coronavirus case was reported in the state. The first case of coronavirus pandemic was first confirmed in India on January 30 this year in Kerala. The cases were reported from travellers coming from China and Italy and their contacts. As of April 9, 2020, there have been 357 confirmed cases with 97 recoveries and 2 deaths, more than 1,46,600 people are under surveillance in the state. When Will Coronavirus End in India?

Giving details about the situation of COVID-19 in the state, Vijayan said that two casualties were reported in the state due to coronavirus while there are as many as 258 active cases in the state. In a tweet, the Chief Minister stated that a total of 97 people have been recovered while as many as 12710 samples were tested during the 100 days. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 6412.

Here's the Tweet by Pinarayi Vijayan:

100 Days of #COVID19 | Kerala Story It's been 100 days since the first case was reported. 258 active cases 97 recovered Total confirmed: 357 Deaths: 2 12710 samples tested Special COVID Hospital 1251 Community Kitchens 2808650 Individuals Served 3676 Destitutes Rehabilitated — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 10, 2020

Adding further, Vijayan mentioned that special COVID Hospital have been set up in the state to treat the infected patients. He said there are 1251 community kitchens in which as many as 28,08,650 individuals are served. The tweet also mentioned that 3676 destitutes have been rehabilitated so far in the last 100 days.

In the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the southern state, Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urging him to allow states to raise funds as the financial condition of all states has reached a difficult position due to diversion of funds to fight COVID-19.