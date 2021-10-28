Bengaluru, October 28: The Karnataka government has increased the rate of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) by 3 percent for its employees and pensioners. The revised DA and DR rates will be considered effective from July 1 this year. This came days after the Centre announced a hike of 3 percent in DA and DR rates for central government employees and pensioners, under the 7th Pay Commission. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: DA Rate Hiked Again, Here's How Much Your Salary Will Increase Based on Basic Pay.

"The government is pleased to enhance the rates of dearness allowance payable to the employees in the 2018 Revised Pay Scales from the existing 21.50 per cent to 24.50 per cent of basic pay with effect from July 1, 2021," the Karnataka government said in its order. This will benefit state government employees, staff of Zilla Panchayats and aided educational institutions among others. After Employees Under 7th Pay Commission, Staffers of MSRTC Get Massive DA Hike and Diwali Bonus.

Last week, the Union Cabinet approved 3 percent raise in the rate of DA and DR (dearness relief) for central government employees and pensioners, under the 7th Pay Commission. Subsequently, they will get 31 percent of their basic pay or pension as DA and DR respectively, with retrospective effect from July 1 this year. The increased rates of DA and DR will cost the exchequer Rs 9,488.70 crore annually.

"This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. This will benefit about 47.14 lakh Central Government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners," the government had said in a press release.

