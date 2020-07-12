New Delhi, July 12: Congress leader and party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi has recovered from COVID-19 after he was diagnosed with mild symptoms last month. Singhvi took to micro-blogging site Twitter and said that he has formally negative for coronavirus on Saturday. The Congress leader added saying that he respects and fears COVID-19.

"My COVID-19 case remains a mystery. How I got it is impossible to trace cos of 5 months complete isolation since LD1. After day 1 positive, for 20 days absolutely no symptom, not even one day fever! And now tested formally negative yesterday! But I respect & fear COVID-19, the best way to face it!", Singhvi tweeted.

Here's the tweet by Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi:

My #Covid case remains a mystery. How I got it is impossible 2trace cos of 5 months complete isolation since LD1. After day1 positive, for 20 days abs no symptom, not even one day fever! And now tested formally negative yday! But I respect & fear #Covid, the best way 2 face it! — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) July 12, 2020

Singhvi had home quarantined himself in Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19. He had developed mild symptoms like fever. His wife too, had tested positive for the virus and has isolated herself at home. On June 29, Singhvi, who was being treated for the coronavirus disease at home, pledged to donate plasma once he recovers and is medically suitable to donate.

Singhvi was the second Congress leader after Sanjay Jha to test positive for COVID-19. Reports informed that Jha had since recovered in Mumbai. On July 8, another Congress leader Sushmita Dev tested positive for coronavirus infection but said she is asymptomatic as of now. Dev is currently the president of the Mahila Congress and is a party spokesperson. She is the third Congress leader after Sanjay Jha and Abhishek Singhvi to have turned positive for the virus.

