Mumbai, August 11: Recently, a WhatsApp forward went viral questioning the financial status of Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank and NKGSB Cooperative Bank. The message reads: "If anyone have account in Abhudaya bank, transfer all your funds to other bank. Even from NKGSB bank. Confirm news from a bank auditor." RBI Reiterates YES Bank Depositors' Money Safe in Banks; Concerns Based on 'Flawed' Analysis.

However, both Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank and NKGSB Cooperative Bank rubbished the claims and said that messages are being circulated with malicious intent. Both banks also assured that the money of depositors is safe as the auditors have never expressed any concerns.

Notice by Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank and NKGSB Cooperative Bank:

"It has come to our notice that certain persons for reasons best known to him/them and malicious interest is /are intentionally creating and circulating concocted, fake, frivolous and imaginary posts for misguiding the customers of the Bank. It has already been informed to our valued customers that the messages circulated with ulterior motive are false & baseless. Customers are informed that the financial position of the Bank is strong and they are requested not to pay any heed to such false messages," Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank said.

"NKGSB Bank wishes to assert to all its stakeholders and customers, that with a legacy of more than 100 years, professional management, sound networth and capital adequacy, consistent profitability, disciplined banking and adequate liquidity, the Bank continues its strong presence to serve you. Auditors of the Bank have never expressed any concern about the safety of the Depositor's money and they have totally disowned and objected to such references," NKGSB Cooperative Bank said in a notice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).