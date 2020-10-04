New Delhi, October 4: In a big relief to Digvijay Singh, Attorney General KK Venugopal on Sunday declined to grant his consent to initiate criminal contempt of court proceedings against the senior Congress Rajya Sabha MP. Advocate Suman Sudan wrote a letter to Venugopal seeking initiation of contempt of court over Singh's September 15 tweets criticising Uttar Pradesh Government's decision of creating a Special Security Force (SSF).

Responding to the letter, Venugopal said that the statement of the Congress leader was "uncalled for". The AG stated, "I have given careful consideration to the two tweets. The statements are wholly uncalled for. However, I do not believe that they merit action for criminal contempt." Bhopal Crime Branch Files FIR Against Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh For Sharing 'Edited' Video of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan on Social Media.

Notably, in on his tweets, Singh had said, "In Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has formed the SSF (Special Security Force) in which police can raid someone's house without any warrant, arrest anyone and without the permission of the government, no one can go in the court."

In continuation of his first tweet, the senior Congress leader added, "Does the Indian Constitution allow such a law? Will the country's judiciary consider such a law unconstitutional? Or will you decide in favour of the government under pressure?"

Last month, the UP government notified the creation of a special force empowered to search any premises or arrest any person without any warrant or orders of a court. The new force, named UP Special Security Force, will cater to the security of metro railways, courts, airports, banks and other vital installations in the state.

