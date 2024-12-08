Agra, December 8: A 16-year-old girl from Guwahati jumped from a hotel balcony in Agra to escape alleged sexual harassment by an intoxicated former Assam Rifles jawan, fracturing both her legs in the process. The girl was staying with the accused and his wife at the hotel when the incident occurred. The girl had reportedly left her home in Guwahati following a dispute with her family and was lured to Agra under the pretence of work. After the victim jumped from the balcony, the accused couple fled from the hotel to evade arrest but were arrested two days later.

According to a report by The Times of India, the incident took place on December 6, when the girl, after facing alleged harassment from the 38-year-old accused, identified as Lokesh Kumar Sharma, attempted to escape. Sharma, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, tried to molest the victim, causing her to panic and flee from the hotel. The victim, fearing further harm, leapt from the balcony on Jalesar Road at around 4 AM and landed on an adjacent roof, breaking both her legs in the process. Agra Shocker: Woman Abandons Newborn After Giving Birth Inside Waiting Room at Uttar Pradesh’s Agra Cantt Railway Station, Video Surfaces.

The couple, identified as Sharma and his wife Maya Devi, had brought the girl to Agra after meeting her at Guwahati railway station. Sharma, who had been dismissed from Assam Rifles due to negligence and substance abuse, and Devi, a resident of Manipur, had been working as caterers. They had reportedly promised the girl work assistance in Agra, but instead, they allegedly confined and harassed her. The couple fled the scene after the girl’s desperate jump, but authorities tracked them through hotel records. Agra Shocker: Woman Delivers Baby on Roadside After Being Denied Admission at CHC in Uttar Pradesh, Video Surfaces.

Following the incident, the girl filed a complaint, and an FIR was registered against the couple under various sections, including kidnapping, sexual harassment, wrongful confinement, and provisions under the Pocso Act. Sharma and Devi were arrested two days later and presented before a court. The hotel was sealed as part of the investigation.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

