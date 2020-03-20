Aligarh: 100 Cattle Egrets, Crows Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

Egrets (Photo CRedits: Pixabay)

Aligarh, March 20: More than 100 cattle egrets (known as Buffalo birds) and nine crows were found dead on Thursday under mysterious circumstances at two different sites in Sasni gate and AMU campus.

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) administration has stopped consumption of chicken on the campus.

According to district magistrate, Chandra Bhushan Singh, forest officials rushed to the spot and sent one of the dead birds for post-mortem and buried the remaining.

He said the exact cause of death will be known from the autopsy report.

Aligarh's forest divisional director Satish Kumar , meanwhile, said that that preliminary investigations revealed that the cattle egrets either consumed some pesticides or were suffering from some disease.

He said, one of the birds was alive when the forest team reached the site and has been sent for the treatment. The birds were nesting in the area which has a large number of trees.