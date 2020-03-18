Allow ‘Work From Home’ for Employees: Gurugram District Magistrate Advises Corporates After 2 COVID-19 Positive Cases in Haryana

Work From Home (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Gurugram, March 18: Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in India, all corporate offices including MNCs, IT firms, industries in Haryana's Gurugram have been ordered to allow their employees to work from home. In an order issued by the District Magistrate of Gurugram, all corporate offices in Gurugram must allow work from home to employees till March 31, 2020. "All MNCs, IT firms, industries, BPOs, corporate offices situated in district Gurugram are advised to allow their officer/employees to work from their home till 31st March with immediate effect," said the advisory.

The order comes a day after a 29-year-old woman in Gurugram tested positive for COVID-19. Reports inform that the infected patient, who had a travel history to Malaysia and Indonesia, works for an Gurugram-based information technology company. The condition of the woman is reported to be stable. State Director General of Health Suraj Bhan Kamboj confirmed the news and said that this was the first positive case of the coronavirus in Haryana. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Total Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases Rises to 147.

Take a Look at the Tweet:

So far, two people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Haryana. Reports inform that as many as 3,120 people have been kept under observation in Haryana. The government said 38 people have been admitted out of which 31 were discharged but still under surveillance at home. Meanwhile, 70 samples have been sent out of which 61 found negative for COVID-19.

In India, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 147 on Wednesday. The total tally includes 122 Indian nationals and 25 foreign nationals, the Health Ministry said. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in India with a total of 42 cases after one more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune.