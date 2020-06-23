Jammu, June 23: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, G.C. Murmu, on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness for Amarnath Yatra, though the final decision regarding the Yatra shall be taken appropriately in due course of time.

He insisted to make sure all basic preparations, including health, infrastructure, ration/LPG supply, power, drinking water, security arrangements, telecommunication, disaster management etc. are in place. Amarnath Yatra 2020 Likely to be Conducted For 15 Days Via Baltal Route Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Reports.

The Lt Governor is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB). During the meeting, Murmu was briefed by Bipul Pathak, CEO, SASB, who said that the camp at the holy cave is already established and snow clearance work is completed.

The Baltal base camp and the Neelgrath helipad are likely to be ready within next week. The CEO further informed that the SASB is making arrangements for live telecast of the morning and evening ‘aarti' on Doordarshan.

