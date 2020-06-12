Bengaluru, June 12: A Bengaluru court granted bail to Amulya Leona who raised the slogan of 'Pakistan zindabad' at an anti-CAA-NRC rally on February 20, last night. The court had earlier denied her bail on Wednesday, saying she might abscond. However, her lawyers had been pursuing ways of getting her out of jail where she has spent nearly four months.

According to reports, the court granted her a default bail” since Bengaluru police had failed to file a charge sheet in the case within the mandated 90 days period. Amulya, Who Raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan in Bengaluru Anti-CAA Rally, Sent to Judicial Custody.

Amulya was arrested on February 20, when she had hailed Pakistan in her speech at an anti-CAA event in Bengaluru. The slogan had alarmed the men, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi who was on the stage. When Amulya had raised the slogans, all attempts were made to snatch away her microphone and prevented her from speaking a word. Later, police officers dragged her off the stage.

