Amulya, Who Raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan in Bengaluru Anti-CAA Rally, Sent to Judicial Custody

Woman created ruckus during AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's rally in Bengaluru (Photo Credits: Screenshot/ANI)

Bengaluru, February 21: Amulya, who allegedly raised the 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. She was earlier denied bail by a judicial magistrate here.

Amulya raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at an anti-CAA rally organised by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi here on Thursday. A case has been registered under Section 124A (Offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code against her. Anti-CAA Rally in Bengaluru: Asaduddin Owaisi at Dias, Activist Amulya Stirs Row With 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan; Watch Video.

"We have registered a suo moto case under Section 124A (sedition), 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). Once formalities are completed, we will produce Amulya before a judicial magistrate," B Ramesh, DCP Bengaluru (West) said.