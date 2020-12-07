New Delhi, December 7: The Armed Forces Flag Day or Flag Day of India is observed throughout the country on December 7 every year to honour the soldiers in uniform. On the occasion of this day, political leaders have come forward to express gratitude to our armed forces and urge people to donate generously.

The Armed Forces Flag Day is therefore dedicated to the collection of funds from the people of the country for the welfare of the Indian Armed Forces personnel. Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi said, "Armed Forces Flag Day is a day to express gratitude to our armed forces and their families. India is proud of their heroic service and selfless sacrifice. Do contribute towards the welfare of our forces. This gesture will help so many of our brave personnel and their families." Armed Forces Flag Day 2020 HD Images, Messages, Greetings & Wallpapers: Twitter Observes The Day With WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes & Flag Pics.

Check Narendra Modi's message:

Armed Forces Flag Day is a day to express gratitude to our armed forces and their families. India is proud of their heroic service and selfless sacrifice. Do contribute towards the welfare of our forces. This gesture will help so many of our brave personnel and their families. pic.twitter.com/jqbemkbdRt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2020

BSF's Armed Forces Flag Day message:

On Armed Forces Flag Day, we honor the soldiers, sailors & airmen for their service to nation. Let us contribute generously for the welfare of Indian Armed Forces personnel.#JaiHind#HarKaamDeshKeNaam#NationFirst#ArmedForcesFlagDay pic.twitter.com/a3I1rXaeJo — BSF (@BSF_India) December 7, 2020

Here's what Nitin Gadkari tweeted:

Let us salute the courage and dedication of Armed forces. #ArmedForcesFlagDay pic.twitter.com/Hch5kyoCfe — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 7, 2020

The initial idea behind celebrating Indian Armed Forces Flag Day was to distribute small flags to civilians and collect donations for soldiers in return. Over the years, this day is of great importance as it is believed that it is the responsibility of the common people of India to look after the families of the armed forces who have sacrificed their lives to protect our nation.

