Guwahati, December 8: The 'bhumi pujan' (ground breaking ceremony) of a 12.2-km bridge between Sualkuchi and Palasbari over the Brahmaputra river was performed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, who maintained that it will be a transformative bridge for the people on the two shores of the river.

Addressing a meeting on the occasion, Sarma said it has been targeted to complete the bridge by June 2028. He said in order to not disturb wetlands in Sualkuchi end, an elevated corridor will be part of the bridge. Assam Cabinet Expansion: 4 New Ministers Take Oath in Guwahati, Inducted Into Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Cabinet.

"This bridge will bring a transformative change between the North and South banks of the Brahmaputra and its people," Sarma said, while also sharing details of different ongoing projects and those in the pipeline to boost connectivity over the state's major river in different parts.

"I hope that one day, there will be a bridge over the Brahmaputra in every district it flows through," he added. Sarma maintained that return of peace in the last 10 years has boosted the state's growth, with people from other states also complimenting Assam for its development and attracting major investments, like the Tata's semiconductor manufacturing unit. Beef Banned in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Expands Restrictions to Hotels and Public Places (Watch Video).

The CM urged the legislators to work with foresight and dedication for the development of their own constituencies, which will further propel the state's growth story. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in a post on X said "Sarma performed the bhumi pujan for the Palasbari-Sualkuchi Bridge over the Brahmaputra in Kamrup district today, following the foundation stone laid by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, 2023."

"HCM extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Assam, emphasizing that this Rs 3,197.20 crore project marks a significant milestone in the state's infrastructure development," it said. The bridge will reduce travel time between Palasbari and Sualkuchi, ensuring improved connectivity and driving regional development, the CMO added.