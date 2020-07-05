Guwahati, July 5: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday allowed all stand-alone grocery shops to operate between 11 am and 4 pm from July 6 to July 10 in Kamrup Metropolitan District. Apart from this, the administration has advised both shopkeepers and customers to wear masks, hand gloves and maintain social distancing.

Informing about the latest order, the ASDMA said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "All stand-alone grocery shops are allowed to operate between 11 am & 4 pm from July 6 to July 10 in Kamrup Metropolitan District. Shopkeepers & customers shall have to wear masks, hand gloves & maintain social distancing." Assam Govt Allows Restricted Movement of People in Containment Zones of Kamrup Metropolitan District on June 27, 28 For Purchase of Essential Items.

Among other details, the ASDMA said, "Whole sellers of grocery items are allowed to replenish stocks of retailers on July 5 & July 7 between 12 pm and 6 pm. House to house sale of fruits & vegetables etc. shall be allowed between 8 am and 2 pm on July 6 and July 8."

Here's what ASDMA said:

Earlier on June 26, the Assam government restricted movement of people living in containment zones in Kamrup Metropolitan district area in Guwahati for a limited period on June 27 and 28. Meanwhile, Assam Health Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the state government has decided to set up a Plasma Bank in Guwahati in next 4-5 days.

