Bengaluru, November 18: A 35-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang of miscreants on the terrace of a building in Machohalli, on the outskirts of north Bengaluru near Madanayakanahalli, on Monday night after partying with him.

According to TOI, the deceased has been identified as Nataraj, a resident of Vellore, Tamil Nadu who earlier resided in Byatarayanapura and committed various offences, including robberies, before relocating to his hometown a few years ago. Pune Shocker: Enraged Over Rice in Mutton Soup, Two Customers Attack, Kill Teen Waiter in Pimple Saudagar Area; Case Registered (Watch Video)

Police said Nataraj came to Bengaluru on an invitation from his friends and went to Mallikarjuna Enterprises Godown in Machohalli near Dasanapura. He partied with his friends on the terrace of the godown. There were two rooms on the terrace and the godown employees had occupied them. Maharashtra Shocker: Two History-Sheeters Kill Man on Suspicion of Being Police Informer in Nagpur; Arrested

Around 4am, one of the occupants, Raju, heard some noise outside the room and tried to open the door. But someone had latched it from outside. Later, he saw through a window and found a person lying dead in a pool of blood.

Madanayakanahalli police were informed after which they rushed to the spot. Initial investigation revealed Nataraju's friends had hacked him to death before fleeing. Police claim they have clues about the killers and will arrest them soon. Police are yet to find the motive behind the murder.

