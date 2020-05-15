BEST Workers' Union Threatens 'Stay at Home' From Monday if Administration Fails to Accept Their Demands Over Safety Issues

BEST bus (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, May 15: The BEST Workers' Union has given a call to 40,000 staffers to 'Stay Home From Monday' if the administration doesn't look into the safety and accept their demands. According to a Times of India report, their demands are administration should protective gears like PPE Kits, sanitisers, hand gloves for drivers and conductors, proper quarantine and hospital facilities and Rs 1 crore medical coverage for employees.

On Thursday, three more people tested positive for coronavirus, thus taking the total number of COVID-19 infected people in the Undertaking to 98. The rival Union, however, said that they will ensure all the staff members come to duty on Monday and the image of the Undertaking is not tarnished due to such uncalled strikes. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic in India. Coronavirus Cases Reach 81,970 in India With 3,967 New COVID-19 Patients in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 2,649.

On Friday, the total number of COVID-19 cases crossed 81,970 and the death toll increased to 2,649. In Maharashtra, on the other hand, the total number of coronavirus cases touched 27,524 cases and the death toll crossed the 1,000 mark.