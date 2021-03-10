New Delhi, March 10: The farmer unions on Wednesday called for a complete 'Bharat Bandh' on March 26 to mark the completion of four months of their protest at the Delhi borders against the centre's farm laws, as reported by news agency PTI. The Sankyut Kisan Morcha will revealing it's future course of action in context to the agitation over the controversial agriculture law has asked for the nationwide strike. Farmers' Protest: Govt Torturing 'Annadata', Says Rahul Gandhi.

Amid the hike in prices of essential fuels, including diesel, petrol and LPG cylinder, all over the country, the farmer union also said that the farmers will also protest against this spike in the fuel prices. Sankyut Kisan Morcha added that several trade unions will also join in this protest against the rampant increase in fuel price by the government on March 15.Farmers' Protest: Farmers Block Western Peripheral Expressway in Kundli as Their Agitation Enters 100th Day.

Update by PTI:

Scores farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws passed by the centre government in the Parliament last September. The farmers have termed the laws 'anti-farmer' and have demanded the government to repeal the the laws. Several rounds of deliberation between the farmer leaders and government have remained inconsequential. Opposition has been attacking the Narendra Modi-government on the issue and have extended their solidarity to the protesting farmers.

