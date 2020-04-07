Bihar Govt Seeks Explanation From Health Workers Within 3 Days for Not Being Present on Duty Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Patna, April 7: The Bihar government on Tuesday came down heavily on several health officials in the state for not being present on duty amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to a tweet by ANI, the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state has sought an explanation from 76 Health Officials after they were found to be absent from duty. The state government has asked them to submit a reply within three days explaining why action should not be taken against them under Disaster Management Act-2005 & Epidemic Disease Act-1897. A latest tweet by ANI informed that the Bihar government is also taking action against 122 other health officials of the state who were found to be absent from duty. Check Live Coronavirus Map on LatestLY.

A total of 32 positive cases have been reported in Bihar with one death so far. In March, the Bihar government had decided to turn Hotel Patliputra into a 200-bed isolation ward to fight the coronavirus pandemic. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar government has transferred Rs 184 crores into the bank accounts of around 18 lakh ration card holding families, reports said.

Bihar government is also taking action against 122 other health officials of the state who were found to be absent from duty. #Coronavirus https://t.co/ImHr0zPDPH — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

In India, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India is 4421 with an increase of 354 COVID-19 cases, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. 5 deaths have been reported in last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 114.