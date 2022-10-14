Champaran, October 14: In a shocking incident, at least four people were injured after a man opened fire in Ahiroli over a family dispute. According to the report by Times of India, the accused, a 22-year-old man was carrying two country-made pistols. He injured four people, including his cousins in the firing.

As per the reports, the incident took place at around 8.30 am on Thursday at Ahiroli under the Yogapatti police station area in West Champaran. The accused was identified as Ranjit Patel. He was caught by the locals who then handed him over to the police. The accused was In the attack, Raja Babu Patel, his brother Vijay Patel, Raja's aide Ansasi and a local Sughan Manjhi sustained serious injuries. All the injured people were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital at Bettiah.Delhi Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Two Bike-Borne Assailants in Bindapur While Returning Home (Watch Video).

As per the reports, Ranjit is the cousin of Raja and Vijay. Ranjit's mother had eloped with Vijay around 15 years back when the accused was only 7 years old. His father later married another woman with whom he had two more kids. Karnataka Shocker: Upset Over Barking, Man Kills Dog by Shooting in Bengaluru’s Madagondanahalli, Case Registered.

Cops have seized the weapons used in the crime. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act.

