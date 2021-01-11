Mumbai, January 11: The Central Railway (CR) announced that it will run a special superfast train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai to New Delhi to clear the extra rush of passengers. The Central Railway informed that this special train will be a one-way train, which means it will only ferry passengers from CSMT to New Delhi. Giving details about the train services and the journey, the Central Railway said that train number 02177 will leave CSMT at 11.30pm on Monday and reach New Delhi at 3.30am on the third day. Indian Railways New Vistadome Coach Clears 180 kmph Speed Test; Watch Video.

In an official release, the Central Railway said that the special train comes with seventeen second class seating coaches. The bookings for the 02177 o­ne way superfast special train o­n special charges were opened o­n January 10, 2021 at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) locations. The tickets are also available on the IRCTC website i.e. www.irctc.co.in.

CSMT-New Delhi o­ne-way special train; Details Here:

The special superfast train will halt at Dadar, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantonment and Palwal.

In the release, the Central Railway said that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. Passengers are advised to adhere all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.

Earlier this month, the Indian Railways announced that from January 9, passengers travelling by Rajdhani Superfast special between Mumbai and Delhi will reach their destination faster than before, with revised timings and an additional halt at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. This will reduce travel time and enhance passenger convenience.

