Hyderabad, March 21: Char Dham Yatra, a set of four essential pilgrimage sites, including Badrinath, Dwarka, Puri and Rameswaram, is desired by every Indian. A priest tried to book a tour for himself and at least 27 devotees. However, he has duped of Rs 8 lakh.

The priest was looking for travel and tourism agencies online and found one. Right after filling in his details in an online form, he got a call from the agency. He discussed his plan to book Char Dham Yatra. The agency promised him an AC bus, accommodation, breakfast and dinner package of Rs 18,000 per pilgrim. They all agreed and made an advance payment of Rs 7.92 lakh. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Borivali Man Duped of Rs 1.5 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters While Trying to Book Train Tickets.

According to a report published in the Times of India, the devotees were asked to make an additional payment of Rs 15000, which they refused. After a while, they asked the agency to initiate a refund as they did not want to go ahead with this plan. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Khar Danda Resident Duped of Rs 89,000 After Clicking on Link To Update Address With Courier Service Company; Case Registered.

"When I asked for a refund, the fraudsters stopped responding to my phone calls," the complainant alleged. A case has been registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419, and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 66 (C&D) of the IT Act against these cheaters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2023 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).