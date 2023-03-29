Raipur, March 29: According to official information, an unemployment allowance scheme will be implemented in Chhattisgarh from April 1. Under this scheme, unemployed youth whose family income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh per annum, will be paid Rs 2,500 every month.

The unemployed youth will be trained for skill development and will be helped in getting work. The applicant should be a native of Chhattisgarh and his/her age should be between 18-35 years, as on April 1 in the year of applying for the scheme. Govt Providing Unemployment Allowance of Up to Rs 3,800 to Jobless People of Age 18 to 50? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

The applicant should also have passed Higher Secondary i.e, 12th standard from a recognised board and should be registered in any district employment and self employment guidance centre. Unemployment Allowance of Rs 3,500 Announced by Modi Government? PIB Fact-Check Busts Fake WhatsApp Message Going Viral.

Income certificate issued by the Tehsildar or a higher revenue officer for family income should be made within one year from the date of application for the scheme.

