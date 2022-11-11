Jaipur, November 11: Schoolchildren will be allowed free entry for a month to the new digital museum on the Rajasthan Assembly premises from November 14. The museum, inaugurated by former Chief Justice of India N.V Ramana in July this year, later will be open to the public at a nominal fee.

Assembly Speaker C P Joshi told reporters at a press conference that on the occasion of Children's Day, the museum will be open for schoolchildren so they can get acquainted with the democratic set up of the country. Children’s Day 2022 Date in India: Know All About History, Significance and How To Celebrate Bal Diwas on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birth Anniversary.

"The purpose of the museum is to display the glorious political history of Rajasthan and also to make people aware of the political proceedings and arrangements," he said.

The museum built on about 21,000 square feet area at a cost of Rs 17 crore will give a tour to the visitors through advanced technology about democracy, and assembly proceedings. Children's Day 2022 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Best Quotes, Warm Wishes, Thoughts, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate Bal Diwas.

A detailed description of the rights and roles of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition has also been displayed in this museum, along with the process of how bills are passed and become law. The museum also has wax sculptures of chief ministers and assembly speakers besides a glimpse of Rajasthan's culture and tradition.