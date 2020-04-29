Colleges to Reopen From August 2020, New Academic Session in Universities From September 2020, Says UGC

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal holding meeting with UGC officials (Photo Credits: Twitter/AIR)

New Delhi, April 29: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday issued guidelines regarding the new academic session for freshers. As per the guidelines, the academic session in the year 2020 will begin from September and for already enrolled students in August. The academic sessions have been delayed this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The UGC said that the exams for final semester students would be conducted in July. The nodal education body said, “Intermediate students will be graded based on internal assessment of the present and previous semester. In states where the COVID-19 situation has normalised, there will be exams in the month of July. For terminal semester students, exams will be held in July.” UGC Panel Meeting: Common Entrance Tests for Admission, Academic Session From September 1, Among Other Recommendations, Here Are the Details.

Tweet by HRD Ministry:

Following Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar have been approved by UGC today: pic.twitter.com/BkRC9uQcaa — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) April 29, 2020

The UGC also granted six months extension to MPhil, PhD students. As per the guidelines, viva-voice will be conducted through video conference. The nodal body stated, “Universities may follow a six-day week pattern and devise proforma to record travel or stay a history of staff and students for the lockdown period.” The commission clarified that the guidelines are advisory in nature and varsities may chalk out their own plan taking into consideration issues pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.