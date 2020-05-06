Coronavirus Cases in BSF Continue to Rise, 85 More Personnel Test Positive in Delhi, Total Count Jumps to 154

BSF | representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 6: The COVID-19 count in Delhi continued to witness a spike with as many as 85 more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel testing positive for the virus on Wednesday. With the latest spike in the number of coronavirus cases, the total number of positive cases in the BSF has mounted to 154, news agency PTI reported. The BSF spokesperson said that of the total infected personnel in the country, two have recovered. At the BSF Delhi headquarters, which was reopened today after it was sealed on May 4, more 85 personnel tested positive for COVID-19 while performing operational and essential duties.

According to a tweet by ANI, after following all protocols, BSF headquarters in Delhi was been made functional today. Two floors of the headquarters at the CGO complex in the national capital were sealed on May 4 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The two floors of the office were shut for sanitization.

Take A Look at the Tweets:

While performing operational&essential duties, 85 more BSF personnel have been infected with #COVID19. It's reiterated that in each establishment of BSF, SOPs are strictly being followed. Instructions of MoHFW are enforced & religiously followed to check spread of pandemic: BSF pic.twitter.com/p1i1LMYvJb — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

Here's the tweet by PTI:

85 more BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19, taking total to 154; 2 have recovered: Spokesperson — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2020

Till May 5, the total number of BSF personnel infected by coronavirus stood at 69. Till May 4, the total number of BSF personnel affected by coronavirus in India stood at 42. COVID-19 cases in Delhi have witnessed a spike in the last few days.

In India, the total number of COVID-19 tally inched closer to 50,000 mark on Wednesday morning. The total number of coronavirus cases in India stood at 49,391, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its May 6 health bulletin. The death toll has mounted to 1694 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.