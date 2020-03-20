Coronavirus Cases in India Climb to 206, Says ICMR

People being screened for coronavirus at the Chennai Central Railway Station (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 20: The Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday said that a total of 206 individuals have been confirmed positive with coronavirus, among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases. Adding in, the ICMR stated that they have tested 14,376 samples from 13,486 individuals for COVID-19 as on 20th March 10 am. With this the total number of positive coronavirus affected people has reached to 206.

Meanwhile, Delhi International Airport Limited has announced that all flight operations will be temporarily suspended from March 22. According to an ANI tweet, flights will remain suspended from March 22, 0001 hrs GMT at the port of origin to March 29, 0001 GMT as per the advisory issued by the Government of India. This comes after Indian government issued an urgent advisory to ban commercial international airlines to operate to India for a week in an effort to curb the outspread of Covid-19. Several airlines have already suspended their international flights on account of the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, the number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 195 from 169 reported on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. There have been four deaths in the country so far- one each from Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi and Karnataka. The country is at stage 2 of the coronavirus outbreak. The health ministry denied reports of community transmission of the virus in the country on Thursday.