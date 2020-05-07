Coronavirus Cases in ITBP: 37 More Test Positive in Past 24 Hours, Number of Infections Rise to 90

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 7: Thirty-seven more indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours. These ITBP soldiers were posted in Delhi. Till now, 90 personnel of the paramilitary force have been diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus. Recently, the number of COVID-19 cases in paramilitary forces increased drastically in the last few days. Border Security Force Staff Member in Delhi Tests Positive for COVID-19, Two Floors of BSF Headquarters at CGO Complex Sealed.

On Tuesday, ITBP camp in Delhi was sealed after 23 personnel of the force contracted the deadly virus. The 22nd Battalion of the ITBP is currently stationed in the camp, which has a strength of around 1,000 personnel, reported Hindustan Times. The first case in the ITBP was reported on April 28. 12 More CRPF Personnel of 31st Battalion Test Positive For Coronavirus in Delhi, Tally Jumps to 64.

ANI's Tweet:

37 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel posted in Delhi have tested positive for #COVID19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of infected personnel in ITBP is now at 82*: ITBP pic.twitter.com/d6XX9LLY04 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

ITBP has started treating positive COVID-19 positive personnel at 200 bedded CAPF Referral Hospital based in Greater Noida. According to reports, there are over 300 cases of coronavirus in the Indian paramilitary forces which include, BSF, CRPF, CISF and SSB. The most number of cases have been reported in the CRPF and the BSF.

Earlier in the day, A BSF personnel died due to COVID-19. According to the BSF, the soldier was critically ill and died while visiting super speciality clinics for his treatment. Till now, two BSF jawans have lost their lives because of the deadly virus. The other border man who died on Monday in Safdarjung hospital, where he was admitted on May 3, was tested positive for coronavirus.