Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 7 After 69-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Dies at Surat Hospital in Gujarat

Screening for coronavirus | Representational image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Surat, March 22: The death toll due to coronavirus in India increased to seven after a COVID-19 positive patient died in Gujarat on Sunday. According to details by the Health & Family Welfare Dept, Gujarat, the 69-year-old male patient died at Surat hospital. He was having co-morbid conditions. Gujarat saw its first two coronavirus positive cases on Thursday, five more on Friday and 6 more on Saturday.

Meanwhile, one 65-year-old female, also died in Vadodara hospital but her test report for COVID are still awaited. The health officials said that she was also having comorbid conditions. Earlier in the day today, two people died due to coronavirus in India- one in Maharashtra and the other in Bihar.

Here's the tweet:

One #COVID19 positive patient, male 69 yrs, died today in Surat hospital. He was having co-morbid conditions. One female, 65 years, died in Vadodara hospital but her test report for COVID is awaited. She was also having comorbid conditions: Health & Family Welfare Dept, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/ewXKn1TUbK — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

As the number of positive cases in Gujarat witnessed a spike in the last three days, the state government announced partial lockdown in four of its major cities where COVID-19 cases have been found. Areas that will be under the lockdown till March 25 are Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara. Swimming pools, recreational clubs, water parks and marriage halls have also been shut in Gujarat.

According to statistics by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday increased to 341. The worst-affected state is Maharashtra, with 63 positive cases, followed by Kerala with 55 cases so far.

In the last week, a 72-year-old man from Punjab died due to coronavirus, thus becoming the fourth casualty of COVID-19 in India. The man had a history of travelling to Germany via Italy. The first coronavirus death in India was reported from Karnataka. The second patient was a 68-year-old woman in Delhi who died at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital while the third patient with COVID-19 infection passed away in Mumbai's Kasturba hospital last week.