Coronavirus Outbreak: ICMR Shares Names of 62 COVID-19 Testing Centres in India, 9 More to Open Soon; Check Full List

Coronavirus | Staff checking body temperature of air passenger (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 20: The Coronavirus cases in India on Friday rose to 195, four people have also died due to the COVID-19 in the country. The virus outbreak, which began in China, has spread to 150 countries and is declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). India is currently at stage 2 of the pandemic which means people who have travel history to COVID-19 hit places and their immediate contacts have been infected till now. Get the latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak and the non-stop coverage here.

So far, there is no evidence of community outbreak in the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research confirmed. ICMR director-general Balram Bhargava said that 500 random samples collected for COVID-19 were all negative showing no evidence of local transmission yet. Seeing the current situation, ICMR has released names of COVID-19 testing centres. The list can be viewed on ICMR's official website- icmr.nic.in.

Meanwhile, nine new laboratories will shortly become functional. The labs are in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi-NCT, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Labs Shortly to Become Functional

Bihar

1. Darbhanga Medical College, Darbhanga

Chhattisgarh

2. Late Sri Baliram Kashyap Memorial Govt. Medical College, Jagdalpur

Delhi-NCT

3. Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi

4. Army Hospital (R&R), New Delhi

Jammu & Kashmir

5. Command Hospital, Udhampur

Karnataka

6. Command Hospital, Bangaluru

Maharashtra

7. Armed Forces Medical College, Pune

Tamil Nadu

8. Madras Medical College, Chennai

Uttar Pradesh

9. Command Hospital, Lucknow

The total Coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 from 169 reported on Thursday. Of these 195, 171 are active COVID-19 cases. While 19 patients have recovered from the illness, one migrated. Four deaths have also been reported due to virus in the country.