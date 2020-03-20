Himachal Pradesh Reports First Two Cases of COVID-19, Two People Test Positive in Kangra

Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kangra, March 20: The first positive case of coronavirus was reported in Himachal Pradesh on Friday. Two people were tested for coronavirus in the preliminary tests in Kangra district of the state. According to reports, a woman had returned from Dubai, while a man had a travel history to Singapore.

The preliminary tests were conducted at Tanda Medical College. Meanwhile, the district authorities have been sent to the Institute of Virology in Pune. Both the patients are currently quarantined at Tanda Medical College.

On Thursday, Himachal Pradesh government closed its borers for tourists till further orders. The step was taken to avoid the spread of the deadly virus. The state has already declared holidays in schools till March 31.

India witnessed a steep rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases as more than 70 people tested positive in the country on Friday. Till now, close to 240 people have been tested positive for the deadly virus. Four people also lost their lives due to coronavirus. Globally, more than 10,000 deaths have been reported so far.