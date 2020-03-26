Coronavirus Outbreak in India: No Sign of Community Transmission So Far in Delhi, Says Arvind Kejriwal; Essential Shops to Remain Open 24/7 Despite Lockdown

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 26: There is no sign of community transmission of coronavirus so far, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. Addressing a press conference after a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, senior government officials and police, Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi has recorded 36 coronavirus cases so far. "Out of the 36 patients, 26 had travelled to foreign countries. Ten more who came in contact with them tested positive," Kejriwal told. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 26.

"The situation is currently under control. This disease is not spreading in communities," the Chief Minister added. He also said all SDMs and ACPs have been asked to ensure that shops of essential commodities remain open in their respective areas during the ongoing lockdown. "All SDMs and ACPs have been asked to ensure those providing essential services don't face harassment. They have been told to ensure sufficient stock of essential commodities in shops in their areas," Kejriwal said. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 15.

"Food home delivery services have been allowed, the delivery persons can show their ID cards to police and that will be sufficient. Mohalla clinics will continue to function but with all precautions," the Chief Minister assured. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said all shops providing essential commodities and services can remain open 24/7 despite the ongoing countrywide lockdown.

Arvind Kejriwal, Anil Baijal's Press Conference on Coronavirus:

WATCH: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal address the media #coronaviruslockdown https://t.co/DGOYTZtXD0 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2020

"Online service providers/e-retailers delivering essential services and goods will be allowed to function during the lockdown. All essential services shops can remain open 24 hours so that there is no rush of people," Baijal told the press conference. A doctor at one of the mohalla clinics developed symptoms of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Subsequently, the authorities asked the visitors to go for 15-day home quarantine.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Shahdara, has ordered that all those who visited or were present at Mohalla Clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur between March 12 and March 18 to stay in home quarantine for 15 days. They have been asked to contact the control room, in case there have been any symptoms. The order says that the Mohalla Clinic doctor Gopal Jha could have been a positive coronavirus case.