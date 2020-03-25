Coronavirus Outbreak in India: People Practise Social Distancing, Stand in Marked Lines Outside Grocery Stores (View Pics)

Marked lines outside grocery stores amid coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 25: People queued outside grocery stores in different parts of the country on Wednesday morning, the first day of 21-day long lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak. Retailers marked special lines on their shop floors to maintain social distancing. Circles were made at distance and buyers were asked to stand in those circles. Pictures from Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Sangli in Maharashtra showed people practising social distancing while buying essential commodities. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

Big retailers such as Reliance Fresh, Bigg Bazar, D-Mart, More, Walmart and Metro Cash & Carry also took similar precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. While some kept plenty of cash tills and mobile checkouts to reduce the billing time, others were screening body temperature of their customers. "We are managing the queue in such a way that people are standing away from each other," Avenue Supermarts CEO and Managing Director Neville Noronha told PTI. Coronavirus Outbreak: Government Gives Power to Zonal DCs to Take Strict Action Against Landlords Evicting Doctors, Paramedics.

People Maintain Social Distancing While Buying Groceries:

Karnataka: People in #Bengaluru practice social distancing. Visuals of circles been drawn outside a grocery store (24.3.20) #COVID19 #lockdown (Source: Police) pic.twitter.com/hyic3Oz7Ce — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

At D-Mart, customers were handed out coloured coupons and asked to wait outside in the open area. to 30 people are walking inside the store. When these people out from the store, then we call the next colour," Noronha explained. Metro Cash & Carry started a token system to manage the customers and avoid a large gathering inside the store. Walmart India, which operates in cash & carry format, Big Bazar put marks near the billing counters so that people maintain the mandatory distance of three feet.