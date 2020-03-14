Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Telangana Man Shows COVID-19 Symptoms in Initial Tests, Reports Sent to NIV in Pune For Confirmation

Coronavirus Spread | Representational Image | (Photo Credit: IANS)

Hyderabad, March 14: Another man from Telangana tested positive for coronavirus in the initial observation on Saturday. His sample has now been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for the confirmation. The man had returned from Italy, reported Hindustan Times. The man has been undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Hospital. After the second man tested positive for COVID-19 in Telangana, a high alert has been sounded in the state. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Techies at Hyderabad's Mindspace Asked to Leave After Person Working in The Same Building Tests Positive For COVID-19.

On March 2, a 24-year-old software engineer was also tested positive for the deadly virus. He underwent treatment for the mandatory 14-day period at the hospital. Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced in the assembly that the software engineer who works in an MNC in Bengaluru was discharged from the hospital on Friday night. Coronavirus Age-Wise Mortality Rate: Why Patients Below 40 Years of Age Should Worry Less About COVID-19 Outbreak.

“Two more patients with coronavirus symptoms have also been admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital, and their samples have been sent to Pune for testing,” reported the media house quoting KCR as saying. The state CM has also called a cabinet meeting in the evening to review steps taken by his government in containing the deadly virus. Coronavirus Outbreak: Delhi's Hyatt Regency Sends Employees to 14-Day Self-Quarantine After Man Who Dined at La Pizza Restaurant Tests Positive.

In India, two people have lost their lives due to nCoV, while 83 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported. On Friday, the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 outbreak as “pandemic” as the deadly virus has claimed lives of over 5,000 people globally so far. China is the worst affected country, flowed by Italy and Iran.