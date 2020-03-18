Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Vistara Announces Suspension of International Flights From March 20-31 to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Vistara airlines (Photo credits: Facebook/Sarabha Saaluvesh K)

Mumbai, March 18: Amid the outbreak of coronavirus, Vistara airlines on Wednesday announced temporarily suspension of its international flights. The airline will suspend its international flights from March 20 to 31. The decision was taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In one its tweet, Vistara also urged commuters to cooperate in controlling the spread of the deadly virus. Maharashtra Government May Shut Down All Govt Offices For a Week Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Likely to Work With Half of its Capacity.

The airline has given a link to check its flight change policy. Vistara assured that it is constantly working to maintain the highest standards of safety and are taking all necessary precautions and measures to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vistara's Tweet:

We urge you to collaborate in controlling the spread of COVID-19, by observing simple and effective precautions. To read more about our flight change policy and other efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak click here https://t.co/FBICzuhr0e pic.twitter.com/F5Z39Y2jSt — Vistara (@airvistara) March 18, 2020

In Tuesday, GoAir also announced to suspend all its international operations till April 15. The development came after the Centre temporarily banned all passengers coming from a host of foreign countries and vice-versa. It includes the European Union, European Free Trade Association (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland), Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Till now, 151 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India, while three people also lost their lives. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state as 42 cases were reported. One person also lost his life due to COVID-19 in the state. On Wednesday, the second confirmed case of coronavirus was reported in Chennai. CBSE Board Exams 2020 Update: Board Issues Guidelines Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Directs Centre Superintendents to Ensure One Metre Distance Between Candidates.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the World Health Organisation declared it as a “pandemic”. According to reports, close to 7,500 people lost their lives. China is the most affected country as over 4,000 were reported dead due to the deadly virus. In Italy also more than 2,500 deaths were reported.