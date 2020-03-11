Coronavirus Scare in India: Consumption Across Malls And Restaurants Dips 15-25% in Two Weeks

Empty Malls Due to Coronavirus (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

New Delhi, March 11: The coronavirus scare continues to increase as the number of infected people in the country rises. According to an Economic Times report, the consumption across malls and restaurants have fallen 15-25 percent over the last two weeks since the spread of novel coronavirus in India. As consumers are avoiding crowded areas, hotels across the country are witnessing cancellation of international delegations, board meetings, social gatherings and Holi parties.

Malls and cinema theatres have reported a significant drop in numbers across cities where Covid-19 cases have been reported. In Kerala, the state government announced restrictions on all public events till March 31, including shutting schools up to Class 7 and closure of movie theatres. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Mizoram Becomes Third Northeastern State to Ban Entry of Foreigners Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

Fear continues even though brands are trying their best to quell consumer apprehensions including increased sanitation, temperature mapping of the guests and other things. In India, a total of 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country so far.

Mizoram Bans Foreigners Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

After Sikkim and Arunachal, Mizoram on Tuesday sealed its borders, thus becoming the third state to ban the entry of foreigners. According to an official release by the state government, the entry of all foreigners either by land or air has also been banned with immediate effect until further notice.

One More Person in Jaipur Tests Positive

In the latest case, one more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan. The person from Jaipur had a travel history of Dubai. Looking at the tense situation in the state over the novel coronavirus, the state government decided that all foreigners arriving in Rajasthan will be screened, irrespective of whether they show symptoms of the deadly virus or not.