Coronavirus Scare in Telangana: Four People From Hyderabad, Who Returned From China, Suspected of Being Infected With Virus

Hyderabad, January 27: Four people in Hyderabad, who returned from China recently, have been suspected of being infected with deadly novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). According to a tweet by ANI, Dr Shankar, Superintendent, Govt Fever Hospital, Hyderabad informed that no symptoms of coronavirus are found in the four patients as of now. "We have got four patients admitted in the hospital. As of now, no symptoms of Corona Virus found", the doctor said.

Earlier in the day, a 36-year-old man in Mumbai was admitted in the isolation ward of a civic-run hospital on suspicion of possible exposure to the virus. This is the fourth such incident in the metropolis. According to reports, the man is a resident of Tardeo area in south Mumbai. He is currently kept under observation at Kasturba Hospital in the city.

In Bihar, a girl from Bihar, who returned from China, was admitted to a hospital in Chapra after she showed symptoms similar to that of the deadly flu-like virus. The Superintendent of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) said that the showed symptoms similar to that of Coronavirus and now she is on the way to Patna where she will be admitted at PMCH.

In Rajasthan, a similar case of coronavirus was reported on Monday following which the State Health Minister Raghu Sharma had directed that the patient be kept in an isolation ward. The patient has returned to India after completing the MBBS course in China.