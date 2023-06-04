Mumbai, June 4: The anticipatory bail pleas of a 42-year-old assistant manager and a 30-year-old sales manager from a real estate company were rejected by a sessions court in Mumbai as the court deemed their actions as using inappropriate language and outraging the modesty of a female colleague. The accused duo had repeatedly complimented the woman on her physical appearance, specifically mentioning her beautiful figure and how well she had maintained herself. Additionally, they constantly asked her for a date, which further contributed to the harassment allegations made by the front office executive.

The case pertains to a woman who filed a complaint at a police station on April 24, saying she was a victim of sexual harassment at the workplace. Acting on the complaint, the cops booked the duo under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 for outraging the modesty of a woman, 354A for sexual harassment, 354D for stalking and 509 for word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman. Bombay High Court Says Marital Disputes Are Most Bitterly Fought Cases in Country; Asks Woman To Bring Son to India From Abroad.

According to a report by TOI, the prosecution submitted the statements of witnesses and documents in court that showed the evidence that the accused duo sexually harassed the victim between March 1 and April 14. "Madam, you have maintained yourself... your figure is very is very beautiful… have you thought about going out with me?" they would tell her, the report said. After making a complaint at the office, the woman went to the police station.

The accused moved bail pleas on May 2. They denied the allegations and said they were falsely implicated. The court, in an order relating to the sales manager, pointed out that his father tried to pressurise the complainant and other employees. HC on Rape Victim Girl's Kundali: Allahabad High Court Asks Lucknow University Astrology Dept To Step In After Accused Refuses To Marry Woman for Being a 'Mangalik'.

The bench headed by Judge AZ Khan, in two separate orders passed last week, said: “There are several aspects involved in the case whereby custodial interrogation of the accused is essential, otherwise the right to interrogate…by the investigation officer would be taken away, which would certainly affect the case of the prosecution and ultimately, the case of the complainant on merit.”

