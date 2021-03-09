Mumbai, March 8: Covaxin, India's first indigenous vaccine against coronavirus, has been declared "safe, immunogenic by Lancet that after the phase 2 results. The weekly peer-reviewed general medical journal said that the efficacy of Bharat Biotech's vaccine could not be calculated by phase 2 trials. However, the Lancet said that Covaxin is safe. Bharat Biotech Confirms Deal with Brazil to Supply 20 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin.

"In the phase 1 trial, BBV152 induced high neutralising antibody responses that remained elevated in all participants at 3 months after the second vaccination," The Lancet said in a statement. Faheem Younus, Chief of Infectious Diseases at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, US, described shared the screenshot of the Lancet Study on his Twitter handle.

Younus tweeted, "Good News: Phase 2 Results of COVAXIN (Bharat Biotech) Published in Lancet." The weekly medical general in its study said, "In the phase 2 trial, BBV152 showed better reactogenicity and safety outcomes, and enhanced humoral and cell-mediated immune responses compared with the phase 1 trial. The 6 μg with Algel-IMDG formulation has been selected for the phase 3 efficacy trial."

Last week, Bharat Biotech announced the first interim analysis of Covaxin, which shows the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine to be at 81 percent. The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said the whole virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of 81 per cent in its Phase 3 clinical trial. The trials involved 25,800 subjects. Covaxin, along with Serum Institutes of India's Covishield, got approval for emergency use in India in January this year.

