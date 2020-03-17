COVID-19 Scare: Products that Make Misleading Ads With Claims Like 'Anti-Coronavirus' to Face the Wrath of ASCI

Arihant Mattress ad (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, March 17: As the fear around coronavirus has increased, several products are flooding the market with their advertising claiming 'anti-coronavirus'. According to an Economic Times report, advertising watchdog ASCI plans to clamp down on such categories from the mattress, hand sanitisers, disinfectants and food.

ASCI has informed that if the body finds a serious breach in the code of conduct and if it has the effect of causing public harm, then ASCI would direct the advertiser to suspend the ad. The report cited the example of Arihant Mattress which was advertising 'anti-coronavirus' mattresses. The ad claimed that “an India which sleeps on an anti-coronavirus mattress will move forward”. After ASCI reached out to the advertiser, the latter has agreed to remove the claim. Gaumutra, Cow Dung on Sale For Rs 500 Each in West Bengal Amid COVID-19 Spread.

Check the Arihant Mattress ad:

For the first time we have left China behind in Research and Development...#CoronaOutbreak #COVID19india pic.twitter.com/BE7Ivennl4 — Berlin (@vipin122821) March 14, 2020

In West Bengal, a milk vendor claims that by drinking the urine of Indian cows it will boost the immunity to fight against the deadly novel Coronavirus. The vendor has set up his makeshift roadside shop to sell these bovine products in Dankuni, about 20 km from the West Bengal capital. He is selling cow urine at Rs 500 a litre and cow dung at Rs Rs 500 a kilo. Last week, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha organised a gaumutra (cow urine) party in Delhi today to fight against novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19