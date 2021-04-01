Haryana, March 02 (ANI): A healthcare worker inoculates an elderly woman the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine during the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in Gurugram on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi, April 1: The government on Thursday announced that the COVID-19 vaccination in India will be done on all days of April at all public and private COVID-19 vaccination centres. The vaccination will be done on all days, including gazetted holidays. From today, i.e. April 1, all people above 45 years of age will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines. The government has requested people to get themselves registered for the inoculation process and take the COVID-19 vaccine jabs.

Till March 31, 2021 i.e. Day-75 of the vaccination drive, as many as 20,63,543 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 17,94,166 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 39,484 sessions for the first dose and 2,69,377 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine. COVID-19 Vaccines Covishield, Covaxin Pose No Blood Clot Risk, Finds Government Panel.

Here's the tweet:

Vaccination to be done on all days of April at all public and private COVID19 vaccination centres, including gazetted holidays: Government of India pic.twitter.com/VxFtN3OLQ4 — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

In March, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said the Cabinet also decided that the second dose of the vaccine can be taken between four and eight weeks, on the advice of doctors. It was allowed to be taken between four to six weeks earlier, but scientists have now said that taking the second dose between four and eight weeks gives improved results.

In India, the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2. After that, the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The Health Ministry on Thursday said that Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh continue to show a steep rise in the coronavirus daily new cases. The Ministry informed that these states account for 84.61 percent of the new cases reported in Inida in a span of 24 hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2021 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).