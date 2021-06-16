New Delhi, June 16: A single dose of COVID-19 is 61 percent effective against the "Delta Variant" of COVID-19, said Dr. NK Arora, Chairperson of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI). In an interview to NDTV, Arora said that according to the data from Christian Medical College Vellore's research, a single dose of the vaccine had a 61 percent vaccine effectiveness against the "delta variant".

As per Dr Arora, the survey was based on a sample size of several thousand and was conducted during the delta variant surge in the country. The chairperson of the COVID-19 Working Group added that the effectiveness increased to 65 percent after two doses. Covishield COVID-19 Vaccine Dosage Gap Increase Decision Taken Based on Scientific Evidence, Says NTAGI Chairman Dr NK Arora.

Dr Arora's Statement:

"Initially AstraZeneca vaccine was prepared as a single dose, and it was interesting to see that at a four-week gap the protection was 57 percent and eight weeks the protection was 60 percent and at 12 weeks it was 63 percent and between 12 weeks and 44 weeks it became 75 percent or around that," Dr Arora told NDTV in the interview. Covishield, COVAXIN And Sputnik V Now Available for COVID-19 Vaccination in India; Know Price, Gap Between Doses And Other Details About The Coronavirus Vaccines.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Arora, highlighted the fact that the decision to increase the gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine was taken based on scientific evidence. He said, "We have a very open and transparent system where decisions are taken on a scientific basis. The COVID Working Group took that decision with no dissenting voice. This issue was then discussed threadbare at an NTAGI meeting, again with no dissenting notes. The recommendation was that the vaccine interval has to be 12 - 16 weeks."

Dr. Arora said that the earlier decision of four weeks was based upon the bridging trial data available then. He also cited that the increase in gap between two doses was based on studies that showed higher efficacy with the increase in gap.

