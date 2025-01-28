Rajahmundry, January 28: In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman tragically died after swallowing a keypad cell phone in Rajahmundry. Penumalla Ramya Smruthi, who had been suffering from psychiatric issues, was admitted to the Government General Hospital for treatment. Her condition worsened after the phone became lodged in her throat, leading to severe complications. Despite attempts to remove the device surgically, she passed away while undergoing further treatment.

As per the Times of India report, the incident occurred when Smruthi, who had been dealing with psychiatric issues, swallowed the mobile phone while in the hospital room. A relative, unable to locate his mobile device, inquired about it, and Smruthi confessed to swallowing it. The medical team at the Government General Hospital in Rajahmundry immediately rushed her to the operation theatre, where the phone was successfully removed from her throat by ENT doctors. However, complications arose when her heart stopped during the procedure. Rajahmundry Airport Collapse: Part of Under-Construction Terminal of Airport Collapses in Andhra Pradesh; Report Sought.

The Hindu reported that despite the successful surgery to remove the device lodged above her larynx, Smruthi's condition deteriorated due to a lack of oxygen flow to her brain. Doctors performed CPR, reviving her heartbeat, but her heart condition continued to worsen. Smruthi was referred to the Government General Hospital in Kakinada for further treatment. Visakhapatnam: 4 Students of St Ann's High School in Andhra Pradesh Escape Hostel After Watching 'Lucky Baskhar' Movie To Earn Money, Videos Surface.

Unfortunately, she passed away the following day while receiving medical care, reportedly due to complications from the procedure and her existing health condition. The tragic incident has left her family in shock, with the authorities handing over her body after confirming her death. The hospital staff, in their efforts to save her, faced severe challenges due to her underlying health issues.

