Cyclone Nisarga Update: IMD Issues Red Alert for Gujarat, Maharashtra As Storm Intensifies Over Arabian Sea

Cyclone. (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

IMD has issued red alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar, and Nashik in wake of the developing Cyclone Nisarga over Arabian Sea.

India Meteorological Department ( IMD) warned about a low pressure area over Arabian Sea that is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm and is expected to hit parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Daman and Diu. Nisarga Cyclone: Fishermen Return from Sea in Mumbai as Authorities Caution Not to Venture Into Sea, View Pics.

Home Minister Amit Shah held a high level review meeting with officials of IMD, NDMA, NDRF, and Indian Coast Guard on preparedness for dealing with the brewing Cyclone on June 1. He held a video conference meeting with Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra and administrator of Daman and Diu and assured Centre’s help in view of the impending Cyclone.

As per IMD’s today’s morning bulletin at 0940 hrs IST , “ At 0530 hours IST today, the Depression has intensified into a Deep Depression. It is near latitude 15.0°N and longitude 71.2°E about 280 km southwest of Panjim (Goa), 490km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 710 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat).”

Report stated that the storm is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic storm during next 12 hrs and further into a Severe Cyclonic storm in the subsequent 12 hrs.

It is very likely to move northwards during next 6 hrs and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during afternoon of 3rd June. Cyclone Nisarga Update: IMD Issues Severe Cyclonic Storm Alert for North Maharashtra and South Gujarat Coasts on June 3 Afternoon.

In today’s press release IMD stated that “heavy to very heavy falls are likely to pour over Konkan & Goa today and south Konkan and Goa on 3rd June. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over north Konkan and north Madhya Maharashtra on 03rd & 04th June is also expected. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over south Gujarat state, Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli on 03rd June and with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over south Gujarat state, Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and on 04th June.”

Meanwhile fishermen are advised to not venture into southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and along & off Kerala coast during next 48 hours and into east central Arabian Sea off Karnataka-Goa coasts till 3rd June. They are advised to not go off near Maharashtra coast and off Gujarat coast during 3rd – 4th June.