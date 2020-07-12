Delhi, July 12: A fire broke out at a shed at Nizamuddin Railway Yard in Delhi on Sunday morning. As soon the blaze was reported, fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Till now, there are no reports of any injuries. The fire brigade officials managed to ring the blaze under control, news agency ANI reported. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At COVID-19 Designated Cygnus Hospital, Situation Under Control.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Last week, a major fire broke out at a warehouse in Mundka area of West Delhi. The warehouse had medical equipments and 34 fire engines were rushed to the spot. No injuries were reported in the incident. Fire Breaks Out at Army Canteen in Delhi Cantonment.

ANI Tweet:

Delhi: A fire broke out at a shed at Nizamuddin Railway Yard today morning. Fire under control now, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/AQTdY16hRH — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

A similar blaze was reported at Shastri Bhawan last week. The fire broke in room number 263 on the second floor of the building. "The fire started in an AC stabiliser and electrical wires in an office room of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

