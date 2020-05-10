Delhi Govt Making All Arrangements for Treatment of COVID-19 Patients, Safe Travel for Migrant Labourers, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 10: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday stated that his government is making all arrangements for treatment of COVID-19 patients and safe travel for migrant labourers. Kejriwal also mentioned that COVID-19 bulletin for the whole day will be released at once.

Addressing the media through video conference, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "We have analysed that 82 percent of the people who have lost their lives were above the age of 50. We are seeing that there are more deaths among elderly people." Northeast Students in Delhi University Need Not Vacate Hostel Amid Lockdown, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

On the issue of migrant labourers, Kejriwal said, "We are arranging more trains for the migrants. I appeal to them to not travel on foot. It is not safe. We take your responsibility. We are here to take care of you" Adding more, he said that his government has arrangements for treatment of those at their homes with mild COVID-19 symptoms.

Apart from this, the Aam Aadmi Party convener said that majority of the cases in Delhi are mild or asymptomatic. He said, "Out of roughly 7000 positive cases in Delhi, approximately 1500 are in hospital. Out of these 1500 in hospital, only 27 are on ventilator. Majority of cases are mild or asymptomatic."

As per the Union Health Ministry data, till now 6,542 cases have been confirmed of coronavirus, out of which 73 have died, while 2020 recovered. In India, 62,939 cases have been confirmed out of which 2,109 have died.