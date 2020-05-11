'Delhi Must be Allowed to Resume Economic Activities in Non-Containment Zones': Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi in Video-Conference

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 11: In the video-conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other State Chief Ministers, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed the need to allow economic activities to resume in non-containment zones of the national capital. Kejriwal told the PM that re-opening of shops is necessitated to address the livelihood challenges being faced by scores of people. 'India's Success in Handling COVID-19 Globally Recognised', Says PM Narendra Modi in Video-Conference With State CMs.

"Economic activities should be allowed to resume in all parts of Delhi except containment zones," Kejriwal said, adding that strict adherence to social distancing measures would be prerequisite for allowing the activities to resume.

Kejriwal, since the past week, has been stressing on exiting the ongoing lockdown to address the fiscal challenges being faced by households as well as the governments. If the economy remains grounded, then the government may even face a shortage to pay salaries, he had said.

The government headed by Kejriwal had decided to re-open the non-essential shops including liquor in non-containment zones on May 4, when the third phase of lockdown which mandated certain relaxations came into effect. Most shops were, however, ordered to be closed the following day as the social-distancing measures apparently went for a toss.

In his address to Delhi on Friday, Kejriwal had reiterated the need to follow social distancing norms, stating that the lockdown cannot remain forever. The precautionary measures must now be adopted as a behavioural change, he said, adding that people must have to learn to live with the virus. "The ideal scenario of zero cases will not come for a long time," he added.