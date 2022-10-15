New Delhi, October 15: A rickshaw puller was killed and two other persons were severely injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving an RTV, bike, rickshaw, auto-rickshaw in the national capital's Okhla area, police said.

The police received a call at around 8 p.m. on Friday night that an accident had taken place at the C Lal Crossing near Kalkaji Depot. After receiving the call, a team was immediately sent to the spot. Gurugram: 4 Killed, 2 Injured As Truck Collides With Innova on Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

"Witnessed told the police that the driver of the RTV (rural transport vehicle) lost his balance as he was driving in a rash and negligent manner. The RTV then collided into several vehicles. The driver went on hitting an auto-rickshaw, bike, rickshaw before coming to a halt," the police said.

The injured persons were taken to a nearby government hospital where the rickshaw puller was declared dead on arrival. The auto rickshaw driver identified as Suresh (35) and bike rider Randhir were hospitalised and their condition was said to be critical by the doctors. Delhi: Speeding Truck Mows Down Four People Sleeping on Road Divider in Seemapuri; Two Others Injured.

"The errant driver of the RTV Joytimory Ghosh was found in an inebriated condition. A case of rash and negligent driving and negligence death has been lodged against him," the police said, adding that they have impounded his vehicle.

