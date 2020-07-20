Delhi, July 20: Due to road closure near IP Depot on Ring road, traffic is heavy on Bhairon Marg. The Delhi Traffic Police, therefore, advised commuters to avoid Bhairon Marg via Ring road to Rajghat side and take Mathura road, ITO for Rajghat.

In another update, Delhi Traffic Police informed that due to the subway work that is taking place near Seelampur flyover, there will be heavy movement of traffic on the Shahdara to ISBT route. Delhi Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes National Capital, Noida, Gurugram, Low-Lying Areas Waterlogged.

Traffic Heavy Near Bhairon Marg:

Due to road closure near IP Depot on Ring road, traffic is heavy on Bhairon Marg. Commuters are advised to avoid Bhairon Marg via Ring road to Rajghat side and take Mathura road, ITO for Rajghat: Delhi Traffic Police pic.twitter.com/bLQZ1b6X1V — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

Traffic Alert सीलमपुर फ्लाईओवर के पास Subway का काम चल रहा है जिसके कारण शाहदरा से ISBT जाने वाले मार्ग पर यातायात ज्यादा रहेगा | — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 20, 2020

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi and adjoining Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gurugram on Sunday morning. As a result of which, several low-lying areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) remained waterlogged. Heavy thunderstorm also took place in the wee hours of Monday and people took to Twitter to share their experience.

