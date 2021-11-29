Dharamshala, November 29: A youth was arrested by the Kangra police on suspicion of setting a hardware store in Nagrota Bagwan on fire. The incident had taken on November 13. Properties worth crores were gutted during the fire. On the basis of the store owner's complaint, a case was registered against the unknown person(s) initially on the night of November 13.

"Seven-member SIT team was constituted under the guidance of additional superintendent of police Puneet Raghu. On the basis of dump data, CCTV footage, and phone locations, we nabbed the accused, identified as Abhishek, a resident of Sunehar village," reported Hindustan Times, quoting SP Khushal Chand Sharma as saying.

As per the reports, the accused worked as a labourer in the same store four months ago. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and will be produced in court on Monday.

